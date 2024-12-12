Virginia Beach neighbors concerned for safety following vehicle crash into backyard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents living in the Riverlake neighborhood off of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach are asking drivers to be careful after another crash ended in a truck bulldozing through a fence and almost into a home.

"It sounded like a bomb had exploded, woke us all up in the middle of the night, shook our house," Schulze said.

Schulze said his family was woken up to a surprise on Nov. 24 after an F-350 pickup truck veered off the side of the road and into his backyard.

"Luckily one of our neighbors heard the accident happen, came out noticed the person fleeing the scene, and actually followed them while they were on the phone with 911," Schulze said.

Virginia Beach Police confirmed with News 3 the driver was charged with DUI Hit and Run.

John Hood

Over the last several days, Schulze said he has talked with insurance companies to fix his fence and the neighborhood sign as a means of moving forward.

"But unfortunately our neighborhood has to deal with constantly having these accidents happen," Schulze said.

News 3 looked at crash data on Indian River Road along Stumpy Lake, just over the last four years there have been close to 40 vehicle crashes.

One of those crashes ended up being fatal.

John Hood

Neighbors said a few years ago someone crashed into the opposite corner of the entrance to the neighborhood in what is normally a school bus stop.

"It's a life safety issue for the people that live here and for the children that play here," Schulze said.

Schulze said at one point the school division moved the bus stop into the culdesac but said it was changed again due to how difficult it is to maneuver a bus in a tight space.

"Even when the buses are stopped we continue to see cars drive past the buses," Schulze said.

John Hood

Neighbors are hoping with movement happening on Elbow Road when it comes to improvements and hope those improvements will come to Indian River Road.

"Now that the Elbow Road Phase I has started construction, it gives us hope that the second part of that phase for the Indian River Road expansion will occur soon," Schulze said.

In the meantime, if you are passing Stumpy Lake this holiday season Schulze asked you to drive carefully.

"Just obey the posted speed limits, being cautious for everyone's safety including the drivers," Schulze said.