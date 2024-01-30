Virginia Beach PD working to learn if missing male is connected to car that drove off pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach police are working to learn if a missing male is somehow connected to the car that went off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier on Saturday.

A family contacted police about a missing male relative, according to VBPD. Police say the missing person case has many similarities to the circumstances surrounding the car that plunged off the Fishing Pier into the water – although they didn’t share the specific correlations between the two cases.

Police have not officially confirmed that the two cases are related. They shared the following statement about their investigation:

“Though we have indicators these cases are related, at this time, we are unable to confirm this missing person is associated with the car that still has to be recovered. The ROV HAS NOT been able to discern if the submerged vehicle has a license plate attached.



Once the vehicle is recovered, we will need the local office of the Medical Examiner to confirm identity of any occupant(s). The ongoing recovery efforts remain focused on reuniting any occupant(s) with their loved ones and maintaining the integrity of the investigation.”

WATCH: Virginia Beach police share video on recovery efforts for car that drove off pier

Video of car in ocean by VB pier

On Saturday, Jan. 27, a car broke through multiple gates and drove onto the Fishing Pier before plunging off the end into the ocean. The car now rests on the ocean floor a few hundred feet from the Virginia Beach boardwalk, according to police.

On Sunday, police and a team from Crofton Industries worked to recover the car, but "tumultuous surface conditions" prevented the effort.

Virginia Beach 'It is a crime scene': VBPD can't recover occupants before car is retrieved Web Staff

Police say they'll continue their efforts to safely recover the car.

"The goal of this mission remains to safely retrieve the vehicle, reunite any & all occupants with their loved ones, & maintain the integrity of all evidence," VBPD posted to the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

We will update this article with any developments.

