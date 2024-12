VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the 900 block of Garden Grove Court, off of Stoneshore Road, due to an active firearms violation case Monday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., police said there's a heavy police presence in the area and they're actively investigating.

Police haven't shared further details on the case as of this writing.

