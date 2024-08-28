Virginia Beach Police expand use of gunshot detection tech to Level Green, College Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department has expanded its use of gunshot detection technology to the city's Level Green and College Park neighborhoods, according to Tuesday release.

The neighborhoods are located off Indian River Road, across I-64 from Regent University — in the fourth police precinct.

Police say with this expansion, Shotspotter is now keeping watch in all four of the city's precincts.

VBPD began using the technology, which detects gunfire and alerts police, in 2021. Since then, police say it has picked up more than 1,200 gunfire incidents.

According to the release, just 23 percent of gunfire incidents were called into police through 911, but police say shotspotter allows them to respond to those that aren't called in and investigate.

Level Green has seen at least two deadly shootings in just the last few months. Earlier this month, the city agreed to expand a summer activities program into the neighborhood to help curb violence involving children and young adults.

"We currently have a 53% reduction year-to-date in gun-related homicides and 52% fewer total shooting victims compared to this time last year. ShotSpotter plays an important role in helping VBPD keep a laser-like focus on gun violence," said Chief Paul Neudigate in a statement attached to the release about the expansion.

Newport News Police were the first department in Hampton Roads to install Shotspotter in 2019.