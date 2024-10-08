Virginia Beach police looking for missing girl last seen in Portsmouth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing girl, 15-year-old Emma Edwards.

Here's the information Virginia Beach police shared:

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) is asking for the community's help in locating Emma Edwards.

On Oct. 4, 2025, Emma left the Renaissance Academy and did not return to her residence. Emma was last seen by family members in the 3000 block of Deep Creek Blvd. in Portsmouth, VA on Oct. 6, 2024 at 1230 hours.

If anyone has seen Emma or has any information about her whereabouts, please contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective: (757) 385-4101.

Name: Emma L. Edwards

Age: 15

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 202 lbs.

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Unknown