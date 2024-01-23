Virginia Beach police make arrest in shooting at Parlays 2

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a man for a shooting inside Parlays 2 on New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31 just after 1 a.m., the city received calls reporting shots fired inside Parlays 2 in the 5000 block of Princess Anne Road.

Officers say when they arrived they did not locate any victims on the premises, however shortly after, a local hospital received a walk-in gunshot wound victim connected to the incident.

The man was treated for his injuries and released.

Police say the investigation showed that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation broke out in the club.

After a thorough investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Derrius Williams of Norfolk.

On Jan. 19, the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit apprehended Williams for outstanding charges including malicious wounding, discharging a firearm inside of a building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

