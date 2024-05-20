Virginia Beach Police seize illegal drugs, cash, and firearms in house raid

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it arrested a man on 16 felonies and in possession of illegal drugs, guns, and money.

Officers said they served a warrant on May 17, at around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Clubhouse Rd.

On scene they seized multiple forms of drugs including marijuana and cocaine, multiple firearms, cash, and a vehicle.

Joshua Jacobson, 20, of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with 16 felonies all of which were drug and firearm-related, police said.