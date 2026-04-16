Virginia Beach residents and restaurant owners urge city leaders to cut the meals tax in next budget

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach held a public meeting at the Virginia Beach Convention Center to hear thoughts on the next proposed budget, and the meals tax quickly became the dominant issue.

While not every speaker focused on it, many in the room called for change. Business owners say the concern is uniting restaurants across the city like never before.

"It's extremely important this is an issue that's finally galvanizing the restaurant industry to get together," JB Maas, co-owner of Shorebreak and Hot Tuna, said.

"It's an easy thing to unite against because of how crippling this meals tax is to our industry," Maas said.

Right now, diners are paying a combined 12% when eating out, which is among the highest in the country. Many speakers said that added cost is pushing customers away.

"That's why the 6% meal tax stacked on top of 6% sales tax for a crushing 12% total feels like such a betrayal to me and everyone of us who pours our hearts into feeding this community," Marissa Ferguson said.

Some told city leaders cutting the tax, possibly down to 3.5% or eliminating it altogether, would make an immediate difference.

"A reduction or ideally a elimination of this tax would provide immediate visible relief to Virginia Beach citizens, families like my family I'm speaking not only as a local restaurant owner, but someone deeply engaged in our industry," Amber Kostka, owner of The Stockpot, said.

Others took a more direct tone, urging the city to act now.

"Yall better cancel that food tax because that is ridiculous and we got plenty of money in the budget," Courtney Pritchard said.

Pritchard made it clear she believes frustration with leadership is growing.

"As you can see by all of the Facebook comments and stuff people hate y'all. They hate living here and you guys are going to drive the good people of this city away," Pritchard said.

As pressure mounts over the meals tax, city leaders will soon have to decide whether to keep it at 6% or make changes. The City of Virginia Beach has until May 13 to make final decisions on next year's budget.