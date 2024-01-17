Virginia Beach shelter hopes to find home for dog who's been there for 400+ days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An animal shelter in Virginia Beach is hoping to find a forever home for a dog who's been at the shelter for more than a year.

North Star, pictured below, is a pit bull terrier who enjoys walks, pupcups, and zoomies.

Angela Bohon/WTKR

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center says he rarely has anyone ask to meet him, and they've had him for more than 400 days. Although some apartments have rules against owning pit bulls, the shelter is still surprised no one has taken him home yet.

“Breed restrictions, in general, can be a hurdle, especially for this area. But 'pitties' and 'bully' dogs are super popular, so we know that our community loves the breed. It’s hard to say why he’s not getting some extra attention," said Jessica Wilde, the shelter manager.

The shelter says he's not alone: they have a few dogs, lovingly referred to as "longtimers," who have been waiting to get adopted for a long time.

To encourage people to adopt a pet who's been at the shelter for a while, they're waiving adoption fees for longtimers.

You can also foster a pet to see if it's a good fit. The adoption center has expanded its foster program, and in some cases, you can make it happen within one day. The center will even supply the food.

For more information on the shelter, click here.

If you're interested in adopting North Star, the shelter says he would do best in a home with older kids and no cats. For more information about him, click here.