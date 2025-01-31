Virginia Beach Sheriff makes series of changes to correctional center following Rolin Hill's death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb announces a multitude of changes to the correctional center, including an immediate third-party investigation by the Virginia State Police, following the death of Rolin Hill, says the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Hill died in the hospital in June 2024 after suffering a medical emergency while in jail. He was placed in custody after he was accused of trespassing at a 7-Eleven at the corner of Dam Neck Road and Brigands Way.

Hill then refused to leave and became disorderly, according to an arrest warrant.

Three of the five deputies involved were charged with second-degree murder, while all five deputies were placed on administrative leave and had their employment terminated.

“From day one, I have taken this incident very seriously and have taken every possible measure to prevent it from reoccurring," says Holcomb. "It is our duty to ensure the health, safety and security of every person who comes through our doors."

Among the changes Holcomb made included requiring arresting officers to remove any WRAP restraints on arrestees before entering VBSO custody and not allowing the use of WRAPs to be used within the correctional center.

In body camera footage of Hill's arrest in early January, the WRAP was used to restain Hill.

John Scamordella, defensive tactics coordinator with VBPD, demonstrated the use of the tool to News 3's John Hood and explained when it would be used.

"Someone who is being overly aggressive, spitting, kicking, punching, things like that," said Scamordella. "Once they are already in police custody this is an advance layer that we can use to restrict their movement and keep them safe."

According to the VBSO, Holcomb met with all deputies in leadership positions to reinforce VBSO's policies on use of force, as well improve command and control when handling serious situations.

"I remain committed to justice for Rolin Hill and for everyone involved in this incident, and I have faith in our criminal justice system to ensure justice is served,” Holcomb said.