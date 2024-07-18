Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office creates first Consumer Protection Unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO) has established its first Consumer Protection Unit, according to a statement from Sheriff Rocky Holcomb.

Holcomb said the unit was established in response to the dramatic rise in scams against people in the community.

“I am very proud to introduce the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office Consumer Protection Unit. We cannot sit idly by and let these scammers get away with cheating law-abiding citizens out of their hard-earned money, especially under the guise of law enforcement,” Holcomb said.

The instances of scams nationwide over the last five years increased by nearly 55%, totaling 5.4 million reports, according to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network. Victims lost a combined $10 billion in 2023 alone.

VBSO created a new webpage with resources and a form to submit suspected scams for review.

“At our core, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of every member of our community. Our mission goes beyond locking up offenders, it's also about empowering our community to protect themselves and avoid becoming crime victims,” Holcomb said.

The VBSO Consumer Protection Unit can be contacted at 757-385-7922.