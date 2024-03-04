Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds first safety seminar for seniors after assaults increase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a rise in assaults and crimes on the senior population in Virginia Beach, the sheriff's office held a class on Monday to teach senior citizens to protect themselves.

Senior citizens in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach received a quick course on how to de-escalate a situation if they're ever attacked or feel threatened.

John Hood Part of the class was also recognizing what a threat may be.

The course taught by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO) Emergency Response Team is part of a new initiative brought on by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb following a rise in assaults and scams against the elderly.

In February, there were two cases where seniors were assaulted, one person outside a grocery store and another right outside their home.

News Man assaults elderly woman after following her home from store: VBPD Sammi Bilitz

During Monday's seminar, deputies not only taught seniors best practices when it comes to calling 911 and how to recognize a threat but also how to escape a situation.

"Oh my gosh, there are so many things that I would do differently," Jeanette Ray, a class attendee, said. "I mean just keep people out of my space being able to say no. I am overly polite so before this, someone may have come into my space, and I wouldn't have done anything."

John Hood Those in attendance practice self defense moves on Monday

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will be teaching this course more with another seminar scheduled for April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at 6049 Indian River Road, Christian Church Uniting UCC.

You can also request a course be taught by reaching out to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office at (757) 385 - 8446.