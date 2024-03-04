Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office holds first safety seminar for seniors after assaults increase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With a rise in assaults and crimes on the senior population in Virginia Beach, the sheriff's office held a class on Monday to teach senior citizens to protect themselves.
Senior citizens in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach received a quick course on how to de-escalate a situation if they're ever attacked or feel threatened.
The course taught by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO) Emergency Response Team is part of a new initiative brought on by Sheriff Rocky Holcomb following a rise in assaults and scams against the elderly.
In February, there were two cases where seniors were assaulted, one person outside a grocery store and another right outside their home.
During Monday's seminar, deputies not only taught seniors best practices when it comes to calling 911 and how to recognize a threat but also how to escape a situation.
"Oh my gosh, there are so many things that I would do differently," Jeanette Ray, a class attendee, said. "I mean just keep people out of my space being able to say no. I am overly polite so before this, someone may have come into my space, and I wouldn't have done anything."
The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will be teaching this course more with another seminar scheduled for April 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at 6049 Indian River Road, Christian Church Uniting UCC.
You can also request a course be taught by reaching out to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office at (757) 385 - 8446.