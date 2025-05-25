Virginia Beach woman dies after falling from trail in Nelson County

LIVINGSTON, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman died after falling from a trail at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia, on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene following reports of two hikers falling into the water.

First responders found one person struggling to hold onto a rock to avoid being swept away by the current. Deputies made their way down a 75-foot embankment and successfully rescued her, the sheriff's office said.

About an hour later, emergency personnel discovered a second hiker, Taniya Flowers, who had fallen even further—an additional 150 feet to another set of waterfalls.

Authorities said Flowers did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight by a physician at the UVA Medical Center.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Flowers' family has been notified of the incident and that there is currently no further information available.