Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach woman dies after falling from trail in Nelson County

499863041_1033625118876276_2711234313986099140_n.jpg
Wintergreen Fire &amp; Rescue
Crews respond to Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia
499863041_1033625118876276_2711234313986099140_n.jpg
499860089_1033625152209606_8178574184096167630_n.jpg
499923612_1033625195542935_2328228593921548955_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LIVINGSTON, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman died after falling from a trail at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County, Virginia, on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene following reports of two hikers falling into the water.

First responders found one person struggling to hold onto a rock to avoid being swept away by the current. Deputies made their way down a 75-foot embankment and successfully rescued her, the sheriff's office said.

About an hour later, emergency personnel discovered a second hiker, Taniya Flowers, who had fallen even further—an additional 150 feet to another set of waterfalls.

Authorities said Flowers did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight by a physician at the UVA Medical Center.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Flowers' family has been notified of the incident and that there is currently no further information available.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway