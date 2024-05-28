Virginia Beach's Atlantic Park on track to open Spring 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Although construction on Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach is still underway, the finish line is in sight. City leaders were updated on when the different sections of the entertainment district will open next Spring.

"Yes I would love to do that, I always wanted to learn how to surf, so yes I would love to do that," Kevin Harvey, a Virginia Beach visitor, said.

Harvey said he's been following the construction, and he's excited about the surf lagoon that is being added between 18th and 20th Street.

John Hood

Atlantic Park is backed by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams and will bring surfing, musical acts, retail space and 300 multi-family homes to what was the former site of the Dome.

While many who live in Virginia Beach have seen construction go on, the fences will be coming down for some sections in the Spring of 2025.

During a briefing to the city council on Tuesday, staff said the two parking garages along with the surf lagoon will open in the Spring.

The entertainment area will also have its first performance next Spring, but it's not clear yet who the first act will be.

The project costs over $350 million with the city paying over $150 million of it.

In exchange, the city will maintain ownership of the Atlantic Park entertainment venue, improved streetscape and parking garages.

City leaders feel it will be a game changer to attract visitors to the Oceanfront.

"We had a hard hat tour with some of the project principals, about a week and a half ago and got to go up and take a look at the progress and the entertainment venue it's even further along than what the picture suggests," Joashua Schulman, who represents District 6, said.

As for the other sections of the project such as the retail space, it is expected to open next Spring through the Summer.

Housing is expected to be open starting next Spring and will continue into the Fall.