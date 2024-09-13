Virginia residents left with 'Nothing in the Water' after SITW festival is postponed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday morning, thousands of Virginia residents lined up outside of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater to purchase passes for Something in the Water.

Watch: Something in the Water postponed to April '25 after start of locals only sale, Pharrell says

Pharrell postpones Something in the Water 2024

Hopeful attendees brimmed with excitement once they got their passes for the highly-anticipated 2-day festival in October. However, for many, that excitement would turn to frustration hours later.

Around 4:20 p.m., Pharrell Williams, via a post on SITW's Instagram, released a letter saying the event was postponed until April 2025.

Read: Pharrell Williams' full letter

@somethinginthewater/Instagram

Many Virginia residents are sharing their outrage over the news, saying they took time out of their morning and missed important events for SITW tickets.

News 3

News 3

Some residents took issue with the abrupt announcement and wondered why the festival wasn't canceled ahead of the local only ticket sale.

News 3

News 3

Williams stated in the letter that those who purchased tickets will receive a refund and will have priority when it comes to buying tickets in April, but some Virginians are wondering why it had to come to this in the first place.

News 3

Did you buy SITW passes at the locals only sale? Share your thoughts on the postponement with us at wtkrweb@wtkr.com or by DMing us on Instagram, X or Facebook.