Virginia State Police issues missing person with autism alert on behalf of VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police are looking for a boy, Tyion C. Mathews, 14, last seen Wednesday, January 8.
Here is the information shared by police:
AT-RISK / MISSING PERSON
Name: Tyion C. Mathews
Age: 14
Height: 5’ 8”
Weight: 130 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
The Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department as of Jan. 12, 2025, at 12:50 p.m.
Watch related coverage: Crime analyst looks at VBSO body cam footage of Rolin Hill
The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Tyion Cordano Matthews, a 14-year-old Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on Jan. 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., on foot in the 3200 block of Manor Glenn Court. He may be wearing a white hoodie with green lettering and a diagram ball design, along with gray sweatpants. He has ties to the Hampton Roads area.
The missing person has been diagnosed with autism, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-8175 or visit the Virginia State Police website at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.
If seen, call 9-1-1.