Virginia State Police issues missing person with autism alert on behalf of VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department. Police are looking for a boy, Tyion C. Mathews, 14, last seen Wednesday, January 8.

Here is the information shared by police:

AT-RISK / MISSING PERSON

Name: Tyion C. Mathews

Age: 14

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

The Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department as of Jan. 12, 2025, at 12:50 p.m.

Watch related coverage: Crime analyst looks at VBSO body cam footage of Rolin Hill

Crime analyst looks at VBSO body cam footage of Rolin Hill

The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Tyion Cordano Matthews, a 14-year-old Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on Jan. 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., on foot in the 3200 block of Manor Glenn Court. He may be wearing a white hoodie with green lettering and a diagram ball design, along with gray sweatpants. He has ties to the Hampton Roads area.

The missing person has been diagnosed with autism, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-8175 or visit the Virginia State Police website at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.

If seen, call 9-1-1.