'We said ‘I love you’ in case it was the last time:' VB homeowner recalls EF-3 tornado, shows cleanup progress

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since an EF-3 tornado ripped through northern Virginia Beach.

Though the streets in Great Neck seem more normal now, free of debris, cleanup is far from complete.

Homeowner Al Chewning rode out the storm with his wife Carol and their dog Callie in the first-floor bathroom.

“Callie was with us. She was huddled up next to Carol, and we were holding hands and we said ‘I love you’ in case it was the last time,” described Chewning.

He said it passed by in just seconds, though they didn’t have much time to relish in the fact that they were okay. That’s because moments after that, he went outside and discovered a gas leak in the neighborhood. A former firefighter, he knew they’d need to evacuate. But both of their cars had trees on them, and a huge oak tree had landed on top of their roof.

They ended up staying with a friend that night and have been in a hotel since.

“In spite of all this, Carol and I do consider ourselves very fortunate. I’m sure you’ve seen the houses on Haversham where everything is scattered everywhere,” Chewning said. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

On Monday, he said they got good news: contractors are expected to come Wednesday to shore up the second story. That means they’ll soon be able to get some of their belongings including furniture to move into a rental home.

They’ll be relieved to have a more permanent, yet temporary home, especially since their dog, Callie, is scared of the hotel elevator. Chewning said the vibrations and beeping noises must remind her of the shaking house and phone alarms that were sounding during the tornado.

Chewning said he believes one home on his street will need to be demolished. He said he's grateful their house can be repaired, though he says it's estimated it could take 1 1/2 to 2 years to complete the work.

It’s evident that crews worked hard clearing the trees, though signs of tornado damage remain prominent in the Chelsea and Broad Bay neighborhoods.