Woman shares experience with her dog on OBX to raise awareness about pet safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Even on a hot day, you’re likely to find both pets and people out and about.

“I wanted to raise awareness," dog owner Crystal Benson said about her recent experience with her dog, Mickey, on the Outer Banks.

While vacationing there, Benson had to make a trip to the vet for Mickey.

“He wouldn’t eat, and that’s unusual for him. Then, he drank some water and he threw it up," Benson recalled.

Her dog had a sand impaction. That’s when dogs ingest too much sand and it blocks their intestines, sometimes requiring surgery.

Benson’s dog didn’t require surgery and is doing fine, but Benson posted about the experience on Facebook as a warning of other pet owners.

Vet tech Brooke Jerin said sand impactions are not uncommon.

“If they’re playing too much and rolling around they can ingest it," said Jerin.

Keep an eye on your dog when they’re in the water, too.

“Sometimes, they will drink the water and that can cause some vomiting and diarrhea," Jerin explained.

Terina and Jayanna Smith were taking a stroll down the boardwalk at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach with their dog, Pepper Jack, Wednesday.

“We keep him safe by keeping him cool," Terina said.

Pets can’t sweat, which means staying cool can be harder for them than for humans.

The ground, especially concrete and asphalt, can get hot enough to burn their paws.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA), as of July 17, 79 dogs and other companion animals had died from heat-related causes in 2024.

In 2023, according to PeTA's data, there were 163 deaths.

“We rinse him down in the shower. Every time he dries off, we wet him down again," said Terina.

“When he gets tired of walking, we put him in his stroller. He has nice little booties here that keep his feet nice and cool," Jayanna said.

Good information, especially with plenty of summer still to go.

“He is no longer going to beaches anymore," Benson said about Mickey.

Something else to keep in mind, during the summertime many beaches have restrictions about when pets can be on the beach.