Look out for scam texts impersonating the DMV, claiming you owe money

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about a new text scam sweeping across the commonwealth.

Scam texts may impersonate the DMV, claiming that you owe money for unpaid fines like overdue traffic tickets. Scammers will urgently urge recipients to pay a fine to avoid having their license and registration suspended, and they typically include a link in the message.

The DMV emphasizes that it will never send text messages demanding payment for fines or fees.

Why you should delete this text message if you get it

If you're unsure whether a text is legitimate, contact the agency directly, and do not use the information provided in the text.

Report and delete any unwanted messages or forward them to 7726.