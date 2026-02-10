Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney found dead from gunshot wound: VSP

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — T. Marie Walls, the Commonwealth's Attorney in Mathews County was found dead in her home on Tuesday from a gunshot wound, according to Virginia State Police.

At the request of the Mathews County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office is conducting a death investigation in the 4500 block of New Point Comfort Highway in Mathews County.

Walls was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound, according to VSP. No suspect is involved as of now.

This is an open and active investigation.