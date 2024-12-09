Junior enlisted service members could get 14.5 percent pay boost

NORFOLK, Va. — Congress has reached a deal to provide junior enlisted service members a 14.5-percent pay increase, according to a statement released over the weekend.

All of Congress still needs to approve the National Defense Authorization Act by the end of the year for the increase to take effect.

The large increase would impact service members ranked E1 to E4.

In addition, all service members would receive a 4.5 percent increase, as well as additional funding for new barracks and housing.

News 3 has reported on the efforts to increase quality of life for service members, particularly around pay.

About a quarter of active duty service members are considered food insecure, meaning they don't have access to enough food or adequate food.

"When our service members are answering the call to serve, they're constantly deployed or constantly in a training posture. That exacerbated financial strain can take a toll on military families," said Alexis McDonald, who's a Government Affairs Specialist at Secure Families Initiative and a military spouse.

Earlier this year, the House Armed Services Committee released a report examining quality of life issues, including pay.

Lawmakers are expected to take up the defense spending bill this week.