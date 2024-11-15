Watch Now
Naval Station Norfolk honors beloved explosive detection dog who passed away

467304511_985496983623266_5410210880984656595_n.jpg
466947230_985496763623288_1338902373874543022_n.jpg
466880729_985496200290011_8648878031309143844_n.jpg
467012109_985495243623440_7592255572723088409_n.jpg
466948058_985495513623413_6953201191774514249_n.jpg
467324036_985494920290139_4878168666339310943_n.jpg
NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — We have a sad update on a local military explosives detection dog we showcased earlier this year.

Back in May, News 3's Kurt Williams reported on military working dogs at Naval Station Norfolk. His story featured Max, a Belgian Malinois who served many roles at the base, including working with the Secret Service during security sweeps for presidential visits.

'Best job in the military:' Working dog handlers of Naval Station Norfolk

Sadly we've learned Max has passed away.

Naval Station Norfolk posted the pictures, shown below, Thursday of the ceremony honoring him.

In their post, Naval Station Norfolk said that Max "[highlighted] the vital role that military working dogs play in protecting our leaders... Rest easy, shipmate! We will see you on the other side!"

