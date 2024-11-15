Naval Station Norfolk honors beloved explosive detection dog who passed away

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — We have a sad update on a local military explosives detection dog we showcased earlier this year.

Back in May, News 3's Kurt Williams reported on military working dogs at Naval Station Norfolk. His story featured Max, a Belgian Malinois who served many roles at the base, including working with the Secret Service during security sweeps for presidential visits.

Watch previous coverage: Working dog handlers of Naval Station Norfolk share why they have the 'best job in the military'

Sadly we've learned Max has passed away.

Naval Station Norfolk posted the pictures, shown below, Thursday of the ceremony honoring him.

In their post, Naval Station Norfolk said that Max "[highlighted] the vital role that military working dogs play in protecting our leaders... Rest easy, shipmate! We will see you on the other side!"