New task force to help military families move, DoD terminates contract with HomeSafe Alliance

A company that was tasked with helping military families move had its contract terminated by the U.S. Department of Defense, according to a press release.

The release says the contract was terminated "for cause due to HSA's demonstrated inability to fulfill their obligations and deliver high quality moves to Service members."

Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis was tapped to lead the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Joint Task Force.

The DoD has issued immediate changes to the moving process and established a new task force to help ease the burden on servicemembers.

Household goods will be handled under the legacy "Tender of Service" system. This program standardizes prices for military families to use moving companies across the nation.

The DoD release also mentions another immediate change, which is increasing the reimbursement rate for servicemembers who move their own household goods.

We’ve been reporting on this story for months after concerns were raised by servicemembers about issues with the moving process under HSA. Back in March, Taya Sissix, a member of the U.S. Army, told News 3 her moving experience was “extremely stressful.”

Under the HSA contract, military families had two options: coordinate their move themselves and get reimbursed, or have HomeSafe Alliance set up the move. At the time, Sissix said the issue with the reimbursement was some families didn’t even get enough money to cover a rental truck.

“We have been trying to set aside some money, but in this economy it’s really difficult to save," Sissix said ahead of her move from Fort Eustis to Fort Sill.

If families opted to have HSA handle the move, the company would subcontract to moving companies. However, moving companies told News 3 the money HSA offered them was not enough to keep them in business.

The task force will assess the current military moving process with the goal of providing a "strategic path forward" by September 2025.