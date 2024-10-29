Transportation brigade at Ft. Eustis works nonstop to keep the Army moving

FT. EUSTIS, Va. — October is almost over. That means it's time for me to salute a new Squadron of the Month. This time, I visited Fort Eustis in Newport News to spend some time with the Army's 597th Transportation Brigade. These are your vehicle drivers, transportation coordinators, and cargo specialists.

The morning I visited, a couple dozen soldiers were going through training. The class helps to make sure they know how to load all of the cargo the Army needs to move around the world. I learned there's a ton of logistics that go along with this. Soldiers need to put the cargo in the correct places, so the ship isn't weighed down too much or doesn't tip in any direction.

"We actually make the load out plan for those vessels, so when the vessel comes, we know exactly where to put that place equipment, so we get it ready to move as quick as possible," said Specialist Keymari Ramat.

It's sort of like a giant game of Tetris, they explained to me. And it's a very important job.

"This is a side that maybe the outside civilian sector may not see, but it's also very important to how we fight our nation's wars," added First Lieutenant Christian Anderson.

While I was with the 597th at Ft. Eustis, they wanted to make sure I checked out what's new at the Army Transportation Museum. Highlights include an exhibit that explains how the Army took what it learned from the circus -- yes the circus -- to better move troops and equipment around the world.

"If you know anything about the circuses, they're very expeditionary," said Sergeant Major Guillermo Martinez Quintana. "They move from location to location, and they have these caravan systems. The Army observed this and found interest in the way that they moved from point a to point b," he added.

The museum has been around since 1959, but it's always evolving. Its exhibits here are a great inside look at how the Army's Transportation Corps works -- a behind-the-scenes lesson on how they get things done and the lessons they've learned along the way.

All together, there are about 7,000 artifacts on display, including more than 135 military vehicles. Admission and parking are free, though visitors will need to go through security at the gate and get a visitor pass. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.