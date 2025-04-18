US Navy airstrikes Yemen oil port held by Houthi rebels — 38 dead, 102 wounded

The US Navy carried out airstrikes against the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, killing 38 and wounding 102, according to Houthi officials.

These strikes are the latest move in a months-long effort to disrupt Houthi weapon smuggling, and to sever their revenue stream. The group released graphic footage of the attack on their fuel port.

International shipping lanes in the Red Sea were being disrupted by the Iran-backed Houthis. The USS Harry S. Truman was sent to waters in the Middle East as a means to combat this activity. On Tuesday, the USS Carl Vinson strike group joined the USS Harry S. Truman to help secure the area.

Watch previous coverage: USS Carl Vinson joins USS Harry S. Truman in Mideast waters ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

USS Carl Vinson joins USS Harry S. Truman in Mideast waters ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

On March 17, the USS Harry S. Truman carried out strikes against Houthi bases following an order by President Donald Trump.

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz claimed a number of Houthi leaders were killed, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed a number of bases were destroyed in the attack. the Houthi-run health ministry says at least 53 were killed and more than 100 were hurt, mostly women and children.