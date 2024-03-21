USS Bataan returns following deployment in the Middle East

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — Over 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are returning to Hampton Roads.

During its nearly nine-month deployment, the group played a role in the U.S. response to the conflict in the Middle East. Not long after Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, the Bataan was sent to the Red Sea.

The group remained in the region to keep shipping lanes safe in the Red Sea and keep the war from escalating further.

Military USS Bataan, USS Mesa Verde, USS Carter Hall on the move towards the Red Sea Associated Press

The group also worked to strengthen relationships with allies and responded to wildfires in Southern Europe during its deployment.

Capt. Paul Burkhart, the Bataan’s commanding officer, commended the crew’s toughness and versatility.

“It's been a challenging deployment, but we have accomplished a lot, and I am extremely proud of the hard work and resilience of every member of the Bataan team,” said Capt. Burkhart.

News 3 has a crew at the USS Bataan’s homecoming today. This article will be updated accordingly.