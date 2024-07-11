USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is returning from Middle East

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 6,500 sailors comprising the USS Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and Carrier Air Wing 3 will return home on July 12, 13, and 14, according to the Navy.

The sailors will return from a nine-month combat deployment.

The sailors will be returning to their respective homeports in Norfolk, Va., Mayport, Fla., and Whidbey Island, Wash.

The carrier strike group was engaged in combat operations in the Middle East region from November 2023 to June 2024, the Navy said.

The group was deployed in response to Houthi in the Red Sea

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Philippine Sea will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, July 14, according to the Navy.