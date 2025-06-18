USS Gerald R. Ford CSG expected to deploy near Middle East next week amid Israel-Iran conflict

The Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe next week near the Middle East, putting a third aircraft carrier near the conflict between Israel and Iran, per CNN reports.

Watch related: Trump weighing US military involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

Trump weighing US military involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

The deployment to the Navy’s fifth and sixth fleet has been scheduled for a several months. How, if at all, it will be involved in the fighting is unclear.

As of Wednesday, two Norfolk-based destroyers, the USS Truxtun and USS Forest Sherman, are already in the region.

News 3 asked Virginia’s two U.S. Senators about the Israel-Iran conflict and their message for deployed sailors.

“I think those sailors, and their friends and families in Hampton Roads, are owed by this President a clear explanation of what American policy is," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), expressing frustration about what he feels is a lack of clear communication from the White House about escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Watch related: New Israeli strikes hit Tehran as Iran warns that U.S. involvement would risk 'all-out war'

New Israeli strikes hit Tehran as Iran warns that U.S. involvement would risk 'all-out war'

He continued, “We have seen endless foreign wars in that region and I think Americans, frankly, thought Donald Trump was not going to put us in another one of those endless foreign wars.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says the U.S. has about 40,000 troops in the region.

When News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett asked Sen. Kaine what he thinks the U.S. Navy’s role in the conflict should be, he responded, “Iran has made plain, if the U.S. joins Israel’s war against us, then U.S. troops will be a target. You would not, frankly, expect them to say otherwise. That’s one of many reasons why I think we should stay out of a war against Iran.”

He also believes getting involved in a war in the Middle East would take away some of the United States' focus on China, which he says is the biggest threat to the U.S.

When asked about his message for the sailors and their families, Kaine said he’s praying for them.

“I will just say to families, I’m the father of a Marine reservist. I care very, very deeply about our military families," said Sen. Kaine.