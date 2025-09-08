Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yorktown-based Sailor pleads guilty to dereliction of duty in fellow Sailor's death

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, Va. — A sailor based at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown pleaded guilty on Monday to one of the charges he's facing in connection with another sailor's death, the Navy said in a release.

At a special court martial, Master at Arms Second Class Jackson D. Bower pleaded guilty to two counts of dereliction of duty in the death of fellow Sailor Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax.

Cosgriff-Flax died in spring 2024 after he fell overboard on a harbor safety boat on the York River. The Navy accused Bower of operating the boat in a 'negligent manner,' which led to Cosgriff-Flax's death.

Bower was sentenced to 70 days confinement in the Navy's Chesapeake Brig.

He was also charged with negligent homicide and making a false official statement, as News 3 has reported.

We've reached out to the Navy to learn the status of the other charges. This article will be updated as we learn more.

