Mount Pleasant Road Widening Project construction expected to create some traffic near Chesapeake schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In Chesapeake, a road construction project has some drivers feeling frustrated.

From now until at least late August, work is being done to add a center turn lane to a busy street, but traffic is down to one lane.

Earl Sorey, the director of Chesapeake Public Works told News 3 a few goals are going to be accomplished upon completion.

Positively Hampton Roads Chesapeake Sheriff's Office makes a splash at the Polar Plunge Kurt Williams

"The project will include some minor road widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvement sidewalk connectivity," said Sorey.

Once it's finished, the road will have an added center turn lane and will be more walkable to the shopping center.

According to Sorey, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work is done.

With certain schools on the road like Butts Road Primary School, parents like Christy Savage have said they're frustrated.

"It will impact what I can do in a day because I'll have to leave much earlier I'm sure, and then it will take longer to get home as well," said Savage. "Once the schools let out traffic starts to get a little backed up, especially trying to turn back towards Battlefield Boulevard."

Watch related story: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office makes a splash at the Polar Plunge

Chesapeake Sheriff's Office makes a splash at the Polar Plunge

Savage says other ongoing road projects in Chesapeake don't help the situation.

"I'm from Deep Creek, and I have friends living over there who are having a terrible time with everything going on with the bridge and having to find different routes and those routes having construction as well," explained Savage.

Sorey says the completion of one of the projects is right around the corner and could relieve some stress.

"Our public utilities department is doing a water main extension project on Centerville," explained Sorey. "We're working very hard to de-conflict projects like that so we won't allow any closures of three lanes on Mount Pleasant Road until Centerville Turnpike is fully open to traffic, which will be the end of February."