N.C. Gov. Stein issues State of Emergency ahead of tropical weather threat

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency on Saturday as North Carolina braces for heavy rain and possible flooding from Tropical Depression 9, which could strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda.

“North Carolinians across the state should prepare for tropical weather to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding,” Stein said in a statement. “This State of Emergency will enable North Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team to mobilize resources and prepare for potential impacts. Forecasts remain uncertain, so it’s important that North Carolinians get prepared now, have emergency kits ready, and listen to local emergency guidance to stay safe and informed.”

State officials said the Emergency Response Team is preparing swift water rescue crews, search and rescue task forces, law enforcement, National Guard units and other resources to help local communities if needed.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor local government channels and news outlets for updates. Many counties have alert systems available for sign-up.

For storm preparedness tips, officials recommend:

Listen to local forecasts and enable emergency alerts on your phone.

Know your evacuation zone along the coast at KnowYourZone.NC.gov.

Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and two feet can sweep away a vehicle.

Obey barricades and never attempt to bypass them.

More information on road conditions is available at DriveNC.gov or on NCDOT social media. Preparedness guidance is available at ReadyNC.gov. Flood gauge data and alerts can be found at FIMAN.NC.gov.