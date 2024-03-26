NAS Oceana Air Show reveals 2024 theme: Inspire, Educate, Soar

VIRGINIA BEACH — Navy leaders at NAS Oceana announced Tuesday the theme for this year's air show: Inspire, Educate, Soar.

Leaders from NAS Oceana stood alongside students from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach public schools to announce the thrilling show. Students were able to skip school for a few because the theme this year celebrates them.

Oceana leaders say the theme highlights the thousands of local fifth graders attending the air show’s practice day during their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education Field Trip on Friday, Sept. 20.

Virginia Beach Photos: 2023 NAS Oceana Air Show Jon Sham

Recognizing the importance of STEM, NAS Oceana partners with Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to create a one-of-a-kind, hands-on STEM laboratory.

The goal is to inspire through flight demonstrations, which provide hundreds of interactive stem education engagements during the show.

This year's show will feature the Navy's flight demonstration team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-35C Lightning demo team, and the F-22 Raptor demo team.

NAS Oceana 2023 Air Show is a homecoming for many involved

"Our goal is to inspire our kids," said Capt. Josh Appezzato, NAS Oceana executive officer. "We want them to realize if they can do it so can I."

"Our kids are going to be the beneficiary because the day that they come and the activities they get to participate in makes learning come alive, and it's authentic" said Donald Robertson, VBPS superintendent.

The air show will take place Sept. 21 and 22 this year. It's free and open to the public.

Additional information about the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show will be released on the air show’s website and social media page as it becomes available: www.oceanaairshow.com.