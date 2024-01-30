Sen. Kaine responds to drone attack that killed U.S. service members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the heels of a drone strike in Jordan, believed to be backed by Iran, that killed three U.S. service members, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said Tuesday he is not in favor of another war in the Middle East.

Speaking with reporters by Zoom Tuesday, Kaine emphasized he believes de-escalation in the Middle east should be the priority.

Scripps News US will respond to drone attack that killed 3 troops, Kirby says Scripps News Staff

The drone is believed to have been fired by Iran-backed militants.

It comes amid rising tensions and continued fighting in the Middle East since Israel was attacked by Hamas in October.

As of Tuesday, the Pentagon said more than 40 troops were injured in the drone attack.

“We should not be sliding into hostilities in the Middle East if we’ve learned anything in the last 25 years. So I’m going to do what I can," said Kaine. "I sent a letter to the President, a bipartisan letter, last week pressing the President and his team on a strategy, how to de-escalate, are legal authorities allowing the current level of military activity. I’m going to continue to do that."

Sunday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. "shall respond" to the drone attack.

In a Facebook post, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) offered condolences for the families of the service members killed and injured in the attack.

Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans also released a statement, saying in part she is sad and angry and continued attacks cannot go unanswered.

These acts of aggression cannot go unanswered. I look forward to reviewing the Department of Defense’s plan of action to prevent further aggression and ensure the safety and security of our troops in the region and around the world.” U.S. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans

Thousands of Norfolk-based sailors remained in the Mediterranean Tuesday with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed there as part of the U.S.'s response to the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, also based in Norfolk, was also stationed there as part of the U.S. response but returned home Jan. 17.