Newport News hosts its very first Hispanic Heritage Restaurant Week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Are you craving authentic and unique cuisine from all the Hispanic cultures? Newport News has just the event for you. The city hosts its very first Hispanic Heritage Restaurant Week.

And don't worry, it's not just one week, it's two. The celebration is set to go from September 15 to September 29.

At the event, you can enjoy food from 14 Hispanic-owner restaurants and one food truck, with discounts on several menu items.

The participating restaurants include:



Catrin Catina

Cazadores Mexican Grill

Chihuaua’s

El Rey Tequila

Guapo’s Mexican Grill

Jose Tequila’s

Juan’s Mexican Café and Cantina

La Parrilla Mexican Grill

La Poblanita Food Truck

Michoacana La Mexicana

Peruvian Charcoal Chicken and Wings

Plaza Azteca (Jefferson Ave. location only)

Sabor Latino Cuban & Peruvian Cuisine

Salsa’s Mexican Grill

Tres Borrachos Mexican Grill & Cantin

Here, you can find a list of the discounts offered at each restaurant.

This event revolves around Hispanic Heritage Month, an annual celebration lasting from September 15 to October 15, honoring Americans from the numerous Hispanic cultures.