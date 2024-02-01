Police seize marijuana products from Williamsburg vape store; man faces charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Investigators seized approximately 2,9000 containers of marijuana and marijuana products from the Tobacco & Vape store on Jan. 26.

Police searched the store at 1012 Richmond Road and arrested an employee, according to the WPD. Mohamed Lemine Ejiwen, 31, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute up to five pounds of marijuana.

The store remains open, according to police.

Anyone with information about the Tobacco & Vape store should contact Investigator Steve Roberts at 757-220-2331 or submit a tip anonymously 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online. Police say that tipsters may be eligible to a cash reward of up to $1000 if a tip leads to an arrest.