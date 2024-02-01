Watch Now
News

Actions

Police seize marijuana products from Williamsburg vape store; man faces charges

Williamsburg Police Department
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 18:03:13-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Investigators seized approximately 2,9000 containers of marijuana and marijuana products from the Tobacco & Vape store on Jan. 26.

Police searched the store at 1012 Richmond Road and arrested an employee, according to the WPD. Mohamed Lemine Ejiwen, 31, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute up to five pounds of marijuana.

Generic: James City County Police

News

Man arrested in connection to illegal drug sales out of JCC vape shop

Sammi Bilitz
10:48 PM, Jan 31, 2024

The store remains open, according to police.

Anyone with information about the Tobacco & Vape store should contact Investigator Steve Roberts at 757-220-2331 or submit a tip anonymously 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online. Police say that tipsters may be eligible to a cash reward of up to $1000 if a tip leads to an arrest.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas