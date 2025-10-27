After GOP polling gains, Earle-Sears still trails Spanberger; Miyares now leads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With Virginia's Election Day just over a week away, Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership released its final poll, which was conducted from Oct. 21 to 23.

In Virginia's governor's race, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger leads Republican nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by seven percentage points — 50% to 43% among Virginia likely voters, according to CNU's latest poll.

Spanberger has consistently maintained a polling lead over her Republican opponent in CNU polls; however, this lead did lessen by three percentage points when compared to a poll released by the university on Oct. 6.

The CNU poll also revealed that 6% of Virginia voters remain undecided or don't know who to vote for in the governor's race.

The races for both lieutenant governor and attorney general have also tightened, with both resting within the survey's +/-4.1% margin of error, according to CNU's latest poll.

The outlined percentage changes are in reference to the Oct. 6 CNU poll.

Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:



State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 47% (-1)

Former radio host John Reid (R): 45% (+6)

Undecided/don't know: 7% (-5)

Attorney general election poll numbers:



Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 46% (+3)

Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 45% (-4)

Undecided/don't know: 8% (-1)

This is the first time CNU has reported a polling lead for the incumbent attorney general candidate. Miyares' jump in the polls followed the threatening text controversy that has surrounded his Democratic opponent.

CNU also surveyed voters on whether the Jones text scandal will impact their choice for attorney general ahead of Election Day:



Very likely: 32%

Somewhat likely: 15%

Not very likely: 12%

Not at all likely: 37%

Don't know/refuse: 3%

Regarding the House of Delegates races, CNU's latest poll revealed that voters are favoring the Democratic candidates over their Republican opponents. The Virginia GOP trails by eight percentage points in a 51% to 43% split. CNU added that this lead has been consistent throughout election season.

It should be noted, this poll was conducted just before the redistricting effort in the House of Delegates garnered news coverage.