Bill to reinstate skill games heads to Gov. Youngkin's desk

Virginia lawmakers passed legislation Friday that would legalize skill games, the slots-like betting machines in businesses around the state before an on-again, off-again ban took effect.

If signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the bill would tax and regulate the games at a 25%. It would also cap the number of games at four at ABC licensed retail establishments and 10 at truck stops.

The skill games are turned off now at Longshots Billards & Darts but they could be back on soon.

This comes after lawmakers passed legislation that would legalize the machines and reverse the ban. The owner of Longshots Billards & Darts in Chesapeake hopes Governor Youngkin’s signs the bill.

"Governor, sign it," Mike Arrigo, the owner of Longshots said. "Let’s make it happen. I’m ecstatic. I spent a lot of time in Richmond fighting for them."

The establishment in Chesapeake has had their skilled games machines turned off ever since a ban went into effect in November.

While that ban was being challenged by the Virginia Supreme Court, many convenience stores and restaurants benefited heavily from the machines.

"As of November, they’ve been cut off and it’s hurt a lot," Arrigo said. "Not only has it hurt bottom line, but I’ve lost employees over it. When you work on mostly tips, it’s tough."

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to one customer before the ban was put in place who says the games were a big help.

“It’s paid a bill or two of mines,” said the customer.

News 3's Leondra Head also spoke to the owner of Mona Lisa's, Tommy Posilero, in Norfolk who says the games were revenue booster.

"These machines help Mom and Pops stick around," Posilero said.

Critics have said the machines operated under a different set of rules, compared to other gambling or slot-like machines.

The next steps is for Gov. Youngkin to sign or veto the bill.