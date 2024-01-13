Proposed bill would reverse Virginia's ban on skilled games

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — State Senator Aaron Rouse is sponsoring a bill that would put a tax in place and enforcement structure for skilled games.

Longshots Billiards & Darts in Chesapeake has had these skilled games turned off ever since a ban was put in place in November.

Now the owner, Mike Arrigo says hope is still alive to have these machines up and running, after the bill was announced.

"We’ve lost a lot of traffic including people who would come in on their lunch break or come in to play the games," Arrigo said. "We don’t have that anymore."

Before a state ban was put in place by the Virginia Supreme Court, many convenience stores and restaurants benefited heavily from the machines.

Arrigo was in Richmond when Sen. Rouse announced a bill that would get the machines back up and operating.

"There was a lot of small business owners there," Arrigo said.

"I’m proud to be signing on as a co-patron to Senator Aaron Rouse legislation to regulate and tax skilled games," Democratic State Senator Louise Lucas said.

Lucas, one of the sponsors of the bill, says the tax would generate $200 million for the state of Virginia.

"These small businesses need someone in their court, and I’m proud to back them," Lucas said.

The bill has strong bi-partisan support.

"These machines have been the difference in keeping stores open," Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore said.

The bill would have the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority regulate and tax the machines.

"We have the utmost confidence in the ABC authority to regulate these machines," Rouse said.

Stores and restaurants licensed by the ABC authority would be allowed to have no more than five machines, and truck stops would be allowed to have up to 10.

The bill would put in place a 15% tax on skilled games revenue.

"I’d love for these to be regulated and taxed," Arrigo said. "Let’s make them legal and make them stay."

The legislation needs to pass through both chambers of the General Assembly and be signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to go into effect.