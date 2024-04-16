Watch Now
Convenience stores close Tuesday afternoon to protest Youngkin's skill game machine amendments

Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 15:20:03-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday marks the second day of protests regarding Governor Youngkin's suggested changes to the skill games bill.

The proposed amendments would not allow stores within 35 miles of a casino or horse racing track to install skill games. It would also raise the tax rate on profits to 35%.

Tuesday, some convenience stores in the area will close from 3:50 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Monday, they stopped the sale of lottery tickets for the day.

This is part of the plan from the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition. They want to show Youngkin what could happen to the state revenue if these convenience stores close down—something that they think could happen if these skill games go away in Hampton Roads.

