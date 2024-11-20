Former Del. Tim Anderson announces run for Virginia Beach delegate seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Republican Del. Tim Anderson announced Wednesday he plans to run for the House of Delegates in 2025 in the 97th District, which is currently represented by Democrat Michael Feggans.

The district is entirely located in Virginia Beach and includes Town Center and Lynnhaven Mall.

The non-partisan Virginia Public Access Project rates the district as politically competitive.

Feggans defeated incumbent Republican Karen Greenhalgh by just under 5-percent in 2023.

Anderson previously served in the House of Delegates for two years, representing parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. He's currently an attorney.

Redistricting drew him into the same district as Del. Rob Bloxom (R-Accomack County). Anderson decided not to run against Bloxom in a primary, but did unsuccessfully challenge Christie New Craig in a Republican primary in a state senate seat covering parts of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach in 2023.

In an interview with News 3, Anderson believed he could flip the 97th District to Republicans.

He said he moved into the district.

"It's a purple district and I'm a purple guy," he said.

Anderson said he would not be focusing on social issues, instead running on efforts to address affordability and cutting taxes.

"I'm not going to vote for anything to make abortion more restrictive. I'm not going to vote on anything to make abortion more easy," he said.

He also said he's supportive of efforts to eliminate Virginia's defunct ban on same-sex marriage in the state constitution.

"I think people should love who they love and it's not the government's job to tell people who they can love. It's all about freedom," he said.

Anderson said he wants to see Virginia eliminate the car tax and said he would protect the Chesapeake Bay.

"I'm a Republican, but I'm very, very, very in touch with the environment. The Chesapeake Bay has got to be addressed," he said.

Historically, Virginia's off-year elections following a presidential election have favored the party not in power in the White House.

Anderson previously called for Republicans to go in a different direction than Donald Trump prior to the former president winning the Republican nomination.

He declined to say whether he voted for Trump on Nov. 5.

"I am glad Donald Trump won compared to what the alternative was with Kamala Harris because I think when we're picking between those two, Donald Trump was the better choice for the country," he said.

Anderson believes he's in position to win next year.

"As long as I can clean the message, I'm not going to mess with abortion and I'm not going to do anything on these social issues," he said. "It's all about taxes and the Bay. I think I'm not only going to win, but it's going to be a substantial win."

Delegate Feggans made the following statement: