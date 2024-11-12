Gov. Youngkin announces launch of new veterans website, Virginia Veterans Network

There is now a new website in Virginia aimed at helping veterans connect with resources across the state. Governor Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Monday afternoon.

It's called the Virginia Veterans Network, a one-stop shop for services that the state provides, as well as other vetted state and national groups.

It is free to access, and if you register with the network you'll be automatically connected to the state's six veteran services departments and any federal services. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will manage the network.