Gov. Youngkin announces launch of website connecting job seekers to employers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — On Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of his office's "Virginia Has Jobs" effort, a website that connects job seekers to employers with open positions across the commonwealth.

The governor says there are more than 250,00 jobs open in Virginia. The new website aims to drive further job growth by sharing "tremendous job opportunities" with the state's "robust and talented workforce."

"This is Virginia today: vibrant, thriving economy that is driven by the future ambitions of companies who want to grow and want to expand and therefore need a powerful workforce to deliver that," Gov. Youngkin stated.

As part of this rollout, the governor also announced resources for federal workers who have lost their jobs.

You can access the new statewide job resources on the Virginia Has Jobs website here.