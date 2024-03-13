Gov. Youngkin approves same-sex marriage bill in surprise move

NORFOLK, Va. — In a surprise move, Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill supporting same-sex marriage into the state code.

"I was actually pleased that he was beginning two years into his term to show some support to the LGBTQIA+ community," said Rev. Mark Byrd, senior pastor at New Life Metropolitan Community Church in Norfolk.

The bill says that no one authorized to issue marriage licenses will be able to deny a couple a license based on sex, gender or race.

"I think it does clarify because we've had instances when marriage equality became the law of the land across the country where we've seen clerks of court deny marriage licenses based under the guise of religious freedom," said Byrd.

In practicality, the bill doesn't have much of an impact for now as same-sex marriage is legal in Virginia due to a Supreme Court ruling in 2015.

Virginia's state constitution still has an amendment defining marriage as between a man and a woman, which voters approved in 2006.

It was made void due to the Supreme Court's ruling, but now there's a push to remove the amendment, which requires the General Assembly to approve two years in a row.

Then, voters would get a say.

"[The bill] is only part of what needs to happen," said Byrd.

The bill passed in the General Assembly generally along party lines.

The Family Foundation of Virginia came out against the bill saying in a statement, "It's disappointing the Governor would have anything to do with a bill designed to divide Virginians."

A spokesperson for the governor said he signed it because it added first amendment protections to the code of Virginia.

It does say religious organizations or clergy acting in their religious capacity can refuse to perform a marriage.

"I think it's an important distinction to make that for clergy to have that right and prerogative to decide if they feel comfortable marrying or not versus a public official who's elected or appointed," said Byrd.