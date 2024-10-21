Kiggans, Smasal criss-cross 2nd Congressional District ahead of Election Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With just two weeks left until election day, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) and Missy Cotter Smasal told News 3 that they've been busier than ever.

On Sunday, we spoke with both of these candidates for Congress about future endorsements they've been getting and how they've been talking to undecided and independent voters.

One person who supports Congresswoman Jen Kiggans is Governor Glenn Youngkin, who appeared at a small event with her at Susan's Kitchenette in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Congresswoman Kiggans said other big names have also pledged their support to her.

"We have Congressman Tom Emmer coming Congressman Jim Jordan will be coming and then of course the night before the election, the governor with be back with Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares, so we are looking forward to hosting a lot of important guests the next two weeks," explained Kiggans.

Later that afternoon we spoke with Missy Cotter Smasal who is running against Kiggans in this congressional seat race.

When we asked her what she thought of the governor showing up for Kiggan's event, she told us that she also had some big names on her rooster in support of her

"I'm proud of the support we have," said Smasal. "We have Leader Hakeem Jeffries coming to join us this week I'm proud to have the support of former governor Ralph Northam as well as Congressman Bobby Scott and great leaders across our district,"

With just two weeks to go until polls open, both candidates told News 3 that they've been speaking with independents and undecided voters.

"From door knocking to community events talking to everyone that's out there independent voters democrats republicans we need as many as we can get," explained Kiggans. "We feel like there are a lot of people who are not happy with the current direction of the country and we are looking at ways we can change it up with the economy better border security supporting safer communities and then of course on the national stage,"

Smasal says her team has been speaking to people on the shore and in Suffolk.

"A lot of people on the shore this past weekend were talking about the health of the bay and their beaches," said Smasal. "When I was speaking to people in Suffolk a lot of people are concerned about a good strong local economy helping small businesses there here at the beach issues are wide-ranging but people across the border are just motivated for change and motivated to see someone who's going to focus on them instead of national politics,"

Both Kiggans and Smasal each provided a message to voters as the countdown to the November election continues.

"I am focused on coastal Virginia I think we've seen our current congressperson too focused on partisanship on national issues I want to focus here on a strong economy for veterans and military families for protecting our rights coastal Virginia is what I love and I will always work hard to represent us," said Smasal.

"I get out of bed every morning to fight for our military, our veterans, our families, for our business owners. Its a privilege to do that and I look forward to continuing that great work in Washington," said Kiggans.