News 3 to air debate between Rep. Jen Kiggans, Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal this Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — With less than a month to go until Election Day, News 3 is giving you a chance to learn more about who is on the ballot.

We're airing a debate this Friday for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans and Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal.

Watch previous coverage: Rep. Jen Kiggans faces first re-election test against Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal

Rep. Jen Kiggans faces first re-election test against Democratic challenger Missy Cotter Smasal

The district now includes Virginia Beach, the Eastern Shore, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton County.

The debate is organized and hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber.

You can watch the debate on News 3 or here on our website starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

