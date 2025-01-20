Preparations ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Monday, kicking off his non-consecutive second term.

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

The inauguration ceremony will begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump set to be sworn in around noon.

The event was moved indoors because of the cold temperatures expected in Washington. This will be the first indoor inauguration since Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in 1985.

Watch: A brief history of U.S. presidential inaugurations

Crews scrambled to build a special stage inside of the Capitol Rotunda—where roughly 600 guests, including former presidents, members of Congress, foreign leaders, and several tech CEOs will witness the inauguration in person.

"The American people have given us their trust, and in return, we're going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history," said Trump.

After he's sworn in, Trump plans to sign around 200 executive orders, ranging from diversity hiring programs to oil drilling and immigration.

Watch related coverage: Biden pardons Virginia House Speaker Don Scott

Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says immigration raids will begin as soon as Tuesday. Homan plans to mobilize ICE conduct these operations in major U.S. cities.

In terms of security, there are about 30 miles of fencing throughout Washington. More than 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel, including some from Virginia Beach, will help safeguard the inauguration. Many who would've watched in a concentrated area in front of the capitol will instead be spread out across the city.