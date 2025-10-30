Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spanberger holds lead, Miyares jumps ahead in new Roanoke College poll

SALEM, Va. — With Election Day less than a week away, a new poll conducted by Roanoke College revealed that Virginia's statewide elections could see a rare electoral phenomenon: ticket splitting.

In Virginia's governor's race, the Democratic candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, is leading by 10 percentage points, according to the latest Roanoke College poll. Her opponent, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, trails in a 51% to 41% split.

Roanoke College's poll also revealed that 4% of polled voters said they were undecided regarding their decision for governor.

Regarding the rest of the statewide ticket, both Democratic candidates had previously held consistent polling leads. However, Jay Jones' threatening text controversy has negatively impacted his polling performance in many recent surveys.

Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:

  • State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 42%
  • Former radio host John Reid (R): 40%
  • Undecided: 14%

Attorney general election poll numbers:

  • Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 46%
  • Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 38%
  • Undecided: 13%

The margin of error for this poll is +/- 4.05%, according to Roanoke College.

This poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, according to Roanoke College. 1,041 respondents were involved in the survey.

