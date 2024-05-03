Two Democrats seek to unseat Virginia Beach Rep. Jen Kiggans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Democrats are running in the June 18 primary to get the chance to challenge Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) in the fall.

Early voting for the race kicked off Friday.

Missy Cotter Smasal is a Navy veteran and former small business owner.

She ran for State Senate in 2019, but lost. The establishment of the party has lined up behind her.

"People here really want a serious chance. They're frustrated with the chaos that they're seeing from DC and the Republicans in Congress," Cotter Smasal told News 3 Friday. "They want someone who's going to stand up for their values."

Jake Denton is a lawyer and first time political candidate. He says many of the endorsements came before he entered the race.

"I'm running for Congress because extremists are attacking the constitution and the legal system," said Denton. "I believe that we will have a duty to do for what's right."

Kiggans flipped the district red two years ago.

The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia says the seat currently leans Republican.

In a statement about the primary, a Kiggans campaign spokesperson said in part, "The Democrat primary is little more than a second place competition to determine who can most costly align themselves with Joe Biden's failing agenda."

Cotter Smasal and Denton both think the district can go blue.

"It can't just be a circus," said Cotter Smasal. "It can't be a sideshow like we're seeing from Republicans like Jen Kiggans in Congress, so it's time for a new representative."

"Jen Kiggans has endorsed Donald Trump," said Denton. "Donald Trump is not popular in this district for good reason."

In addition to this primary, Democrats Leslie Mehta and Herbert Jones, Jr. are running in the first district for the chance to go against Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia) in the fall.

Five Republicans are hoping to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) in November.

They are Hung Cao, Eddie Garcia, Jr., Jonathan Emord, Chuck Smith, Jr., and Scott Parkinson.