Virginia AG announces $100 million in opioid settlement funds

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the state would be receiving another round of payments from a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The settlement totals $108.4 million according to Miyares.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of my Consumer Protection team, Virginia just received over $100 million in opioid settlement funds that will enable us to more effectively prevent, reduce, and treat addiction at a localized level,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Miyares said the settlement was being paid from the following groups:



Teva: $6.346 million

Allergan: $7.033 million

CVS: $7.831 million

Walgreens: $15.155 million

Walmart: $61.621 million

Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen): $5.219 million

Cardinal Health: $5.243 million

The funds will be allocated to the following recipients:

Commonwealth of Virginia: $16.992 million

Opioid Abatement Authority: $59.178 million

Localities: $32.279 million

Miyares said Virginia has received over $1.1 billion in opioid settlements to date.