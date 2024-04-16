Virginia AG announces $100 million in opioid settlement funds

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the state would be receiving another round of payments from a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The settlement totals $108.4 million according to Miyares.
“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of my Consumer Protection team, Virginia just received over $100 million in opioid settlement funds that will enable us to more effectively prevent, reduce, and treat addiction at a localized level,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Miyares said the settlement was being paid from the following groups:
- Teva: $6.346 million
- Allergan: $7.033 million
- CVS: $7.831 million
- Walgreens: $15.155 million
- Walmart: $61.621 million
- Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen): $5.219 million
- Cardinal Health: $5.243 million
The funds will be allocated to the following recipients:
- Commonwealth of Virginia: $16.992 million
- Opioid Abatement Authority: $59.178 million
- Localities: $32.279 million
Miyares said Virginia has received over $1.1 billion in opioid settlements to date.