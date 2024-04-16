Watch Now
Virginia AG announces $100 million in opioid settlement funds

Attorney General Jason Miyares
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 17:10:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that the state would be receiving another round of payments from a settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The settlement totals $108.4 million according to Miyares.

“Thanks to the unwavering dedication of my Consumer Protection team, Virginia just received over $100 million in opioid settlement funds that will enable us to more effectively prevent, reduce, and treat addiction at a localized level,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Miyares said the settlement was being paid from the following groups:

  • Teva: $6.346 million
  • Allergan: $7.033 million
  • CVS: $7.831 million
  • Walgreens: $15.155 million
  • Walmart: $61.621 million 
  • Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen): $5.219 million
  • Cardinal Health: $5.243 million 

The funds will be allocated to the following recipients:

  • Commonwealth of Virginia: $16.992 million
  • Opioid Abatement Authority: $59.178 million
  • Localities: $32.279 million

Miyares said Virginia has received over $1.1 billion in opioid settlements to date.

