Virginia AG Miyares joins other AGs asking Costco to end DEI policies

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with 19 attorneys general in other states, signed a letter to Costco calling the retailer's diversity, equity and inclusion policies unlawful and discriminatory.

Some customers tell WTKR News 3 they appreciate that Costco has DEI policies in place, and say that plays a role in where they shop.

"I think it's a great thing, inclusion is. I think it's important that we have that in businesses," James Steven, a Costco customer said.

A sales associate at the Costco location in Norfolk says the store's membership numbers have been impacted since Costco took a stance.

"This past weekend, we had 300 new members sign up. When we normally have 10 sign-ups a day," said Fernando Joe, a Costco cashier. "The truth is in the numbers."

The letter to Costco says its policies should align with President Trump's executive order aimed at eradicating DEI efforts in the federal workforce, and in federal contracting.

Costco's DEI policy states it aims to create an environment where all people are treated fairly and have opportunities.

Costco's board chair, Tony E. James, sent a statement to CBS News that said in part:

"Our commitment to inclusion does not and has never included quotas or systematic preferences."

Target, Walmart and Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) have recently announced they are suspending their DEI programs in response to Trump's order.

But some Costo customers say DEI policies should be eliminated.

"It's like people being hired because of their color instead of their ability to do the job," said Juli Davenport, a Costco customer.

"Off your qualifications is what you should be hired from," said Brice Mccubbin, another Costco customer.

Vinod Agarwal, an Old Dominion University economist, says many stores stores may have who have eliminated their DEI programs or policies.

"Businesses will listen because they may have some federal contracts," Agarwal said.

For Costco, Agarwal says they may not be impacted by federal contracts.

"As long as they are not depending on federal contracts, they may keep on going the way they are going,"

News 3 reached out to Miyares' office for a comment, but they said they have nothing to say beyond what's in the letter.